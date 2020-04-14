1  of  2
Walmart adding morning curbside pickup hour for high-risk individuals

by: Evan Anstey

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WIVB) — Walmart is expanding its pickup service for people with a higher risk of suffering from the coronavirus.

From 7-8 a.m., roughly 2,400 Walmart stores will reserve their pickup service for customers over the age 60, first responders, people with disabilities and anyone else designated as high risk.

These customers will be able to safely pick up orders at curbside, contact free.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Those who are shopping online will see a new prompt that displays the qualifications for being at risk. Those who are eligible can opt-in.

To see if your local Walmart is participating, check this map.

