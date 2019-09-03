Voting Begins for proposed baseball complex in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Bring baseball back to Hot Springs. That’s the idea behind Home Run for Hot Springs, a campaign that’s supporting a proposed state of the art baseball facility.

Voting began Tuesday. Voters hit the polls to decide whether the city should use local tax money to fund the project.

The idea is to build the baseball complex that would be called Majestic Park where the old boys and girls club is on E. Belding St. near Shady Grove Rd.

Supporters say it will bring in lots of benefits to Hot Springs.

“Tax dollars will be generated from that, cash will come into the businesses in Hot Springs,” says Mike Dugan, a steering committee member for Home Run for Hot Springs. “It will benefit each and every one of us.”

Not only that, it would bring youth baseball back to Hot Springs says Dugan. That’s something that a lot of people see as an asset.

“I have friends that I go to church with that have kids on traveling teams,” says Mike Jared, “they don’t play here, so it’d be great to have a place for traveling teams to play.” Jared generally supports the idea but still has questions.

Others think the approximately $8 million dollar price tag could be better spent.

“Let’s redo our parks instead of just a baseball field,” says Suzanne Kerr.

The design is pictured as a five field complex with artificial turf and covered grand stands. The funding for the project will come from an advertising and promotions tax that is already in place in the city. The complex would be run by Visit Hot Springs.

The hope is that it will have a positive social and economic impact on Hot Springs, but for this to be a home run, it’s in the hands of the voters.

Voting continues through September 10th.