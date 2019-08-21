VOTE FAILS: Proposed LR ordinance making marijuana offenses by adults one of the lowest priorities for police fails

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Board of Directors voted down an ordinance that would make misdemeanor marijuana offenses by adults one of the lowest priorities for police.

This is the second time since 2017 that City Director Ken Richardson has proposed the ordinance.

The vote ended up being 4 yes, 5 no, and 1 absent.

The ordinance would have ordered police officers in the City of Little Rock to make the investigation, citation, seizure or prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana offenses by adults the lowest priority.

The proposal showed there were 702 marijuana arrests by Little Rock police officers in 2016 and it has been estimated that it has cost more than $30 million in taxpayer dollars to enforce marijuana laws in the state.

Director Richardson believes that the use of law enforcement resources would have been better spent on programs that deal with serious and violent crimes.

The ordinance also proposed that if a student was convicted of possession of marijuana while receiving federal student aid, then the student would be disqualified from receiving that financial support for one year.