Volunteers working to restore Humane Society in Clark County

The Humane Society Of Clark County trying to pick up what’s left after Tropical Storm Barry severely damaged its facility.

But they’re not doing the job on their own. Several people and volunteers are already stepping in and helping out.

It’s all hands on deck at the Humane Society Of Clarke County.

“Pulling walls down, tear down insulation taking out screws so boards can be pulled down,” Andrew Rowland said.

It’s hard to come in here and it’s just empty walls it’s so quiet it’s eery really,” Amanda Malcom-Bell said.

This is all that’s left after several inches of floodwater water ravaged the shelter.

“It was unbelievable,” Malcom-Bell said.

Cats and dogs roamed around the building crying for help. One puppy drowned.

“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was heartbreaking,” Rowland said.

“It could have been so much worse and the overwhelming flood of people that came in to help us that day,” Malcom-Bell said.

Over 170 animals were fostered into the community including a pup named Dash.

“There was no place for the dogs to go we thought we needed to step in and help,” Elyse Golden said.

Making the shelter a temporary home until they can find somewhere else to go.

“We had a professional that came in and they told us that even if we sink everything we got in this there is no way to make it safe for this to ever happen again,” Malcom-Bell said.

Volunteers say they’re not stopping until everything is back like it was.

“Were going to be okay we are going to get through this,” Malcom-Bell said.

Bell says the support from the community has been amazing so far.

The shelter is solely based off donations. They started a GoFund Me Page to help raise money for repairs, food, supplies and finding a new shelter. You can find more information on the Humane Society Of Clarke county’s Facebook page.