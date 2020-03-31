Volunteers jump in to help those impacted by Jonesboro tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. – It didn’t take long for people to jump in and help after a tornado ripped through Jonesboro Saturday. Volunteers have been coming from across the state to pitch in and clean up the aftermath of the storm.

As Thomas Harper, watched as a tornado tore through his hometown, it seemed as if time stood still.

“When they said it was coming across I-55. My heart sank,” Harper said.

Harper himself, could not stand still.

“I just went ahead and jumped in the truck and drove five hours,” Harper said.

He currently lives in Rogers but this community is where he was born and raised.

“This is my home,” Harper said.

Now he has his helmet on and strapped in, trimming trees and clearing debris from homes that were destroyed.

“Just do everyday clean up as far as after the storm,” Harper said.

He and his guys are doing it all for free.

“Knowing that they lost everything, everything they worked their whole lives for. We are here to help them,” Harper said.

He says it’s hard not to get emotional as he sees the smiles and hears the thank you’s in the midst of this disaster.

“They are really happy. Yeah that really gets me,” Harper said.

Harper and his crew will be volunteering at least until the end of the week. If you need help you can contact him at (479) 644-6653.