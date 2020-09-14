Volunteer group fills 60 bags of trash this weekend from Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—North Little Rock volunteers had a busy weekend removing trash from the Arkansas River, which they say has become one of the city’s biggest problems.

The group ‘Keep North Little Rock Beautiful,’ says they filled 60 bags of trash within three miles of Rockwater Marina. The group’s president says the trash was floating in the river, on the banks, and in the trees.

“Trash all over the place,” said Randy Naylor, President of Keep North Little Rock Beautiful.

Naylor was born and raised in North Little Rock and spent his childhood around the Arkansas river. He says that’s why he is so passionate about beautifying the surrounding area.

“I’m just kind of shocked that I see people driving down the road– not think twice, and just drop their trash on the ground,” Naylor said.

Over the weekend, the group of 35 members picked through the river and removed trash. Naylor says they filled 60 garbage bags with trash, removed 9 tires, a shopping car, and a mini motorcycle.

“I think we all realize if you want something cleaned up– you just got to get out there and clean it up,” he said.

He says the biggest problem the river faces is the amount of plastic being dumped.

“Plastic bottles. If we could get a penny for every plastic bottle, that would probably help” Said Naylor.

He says his goal is one day to be able to drink out of the Arkansas River and that everyone must to their part to help.

“Hopefully we change people’s mind about littering. One person can make a difference,” said Naylor.

Dumping your trash into any river is illegal. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says if you’re caught doing this, you could face up to $1,000 in fines along with community service.

If you’d like to get involved with the clean up visit: https://www.facebook.com/KNLRB/