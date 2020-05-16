Virtual wine tasting kicking off the first weekend of restaurants being open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This weekend will be the first weekend in Arkansas where restaurants are open for dine-in.

While not all restaurants have decided to open their doors, many are still finding ways to involve customers in the dine-in experience.​

“I’m feeling good about it, I need some excitement in my life right now,” said Scott Rains, Chef at Table 28.​

Food, drinks, laughter are all components you would typically find in any restaurant.​

Chef Scott Rains said Table 28 is keeping their dining room closed.

“I don’t think everyone is 100 percent ready to come out,” said Rains.​

Even with the dining room closed, that isn’t stopping Table 28 from starting the weekend off with a bang.​

“Tonight we are doing a virtual wine dinner,” said Rains.​

Rains said they have done wine tastings and wine pairings before but this is a first.​

It’s a new experience customers are ready for.​

“I mean I’m already smiling about it,” said Tim Orellano, Customer.​

Tim Orellano is one of 40 people who signed up for the virtual wine tasting with his wife.​

“We are so excited about Table 28 doing a virtual wine tasting. The food is great anyways so this is going to be a lot of fun,” said Orellano.​

Participants picked up food and wine in-person then virtually signed in for the social event.​

Orellano said they prefer sticking with events like this, even though restaurants are open.​

“We’re not going to be rushing in. Probably in about two or three weeks, we might take that first step,” said Orellano.​

So for now, the wine tasting will remain virtual.​

“Man I’m just ready to give somebody a hug, feel them, and just please them. I am so ready for that,” said Rains.​