Virtual wine tasting kicking off the first weekend of restaurants being open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This weekend will be the first weekend in Arkansas where restaurants are open for dine-in.
While not all restaurants have decided to open their doors, many are still finding ways to involve customers in the dine-in experience.
“I’m feeling good about it, I need some excitement in my life right now,” said Scott Rains, Chef at Table 28.
Food, drinks, laughter are all components you would typically find in any restaurant.
Chef Scott Rains said Table 28 is keeping their dining room closed.
“I don’t think everyone is 100 percent ready to come out,” said Rains.
Even with the dining room closed, that isn’t stopping Table 28 from starting the weekend off with a bang.
“Tonight we are doing a virtual wine dinner,” said Rains.
Rains said they have done wine tastings and wine pairings before but this is a first.
It’s a new experience customers are ready for.
“I mean I’m already smiling about it,” said Tim Orellano, Customer.
Tim Orellano is one of 40 people who signed up for the virtual wine tasting with his wife.
“We are so excited about Table 28 doing a virtual wine tasting. The food is great anyways so this is going to be a lot of fun,” said Orellano.
Participants picked up food and wine in-person then virtually signed in for the social event.
Orellano said they prefer sticking with events like this, even though restaurants are open.
“We’re not going to be rushing in. Probably in about two or three weeks, we might take that first step,” said Orellano.
So for now, the wine tasting will remain virtual.
“Man I’m just ready to give somebody a hug, feel them, and just please them. I am so ready for that,” said Rains.