LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No cap, if terms like bussin, simp, yeet and fleek make you feel kinda cheugy and cringe, you’re lowkey not alone, fam.

Whether it be in-person or on social media, there’s no doubt you have come across some of these Gen-Z slang terms and been thoroughly confused.

The new study from the website Im-A-Puzzle.com analyzed over 200 slang terms in Google’s AdWords platform and found that simp is the word that confused Americans the most.

The study revealed that the term Arkansans searched for the most is boujee, which means high-class and luxurious.

The top 10 most confusing slang terms that were searched for on Google were the following:

Simp – A man who is overly submissive to women Woke – To be well-informed of an sensitive to cultural issues Sus – Suspicious or suspect Bussin – Really good, usually describing food FYP – Abbreviation for “For You Page”, part of the TikTok app GOAT – Acronym for “greatest of all time” No cap – To say you’re not lying or exaggerating Ratio – When replies to a tweet vastly outnumber likes or retweets FOMO – Abbreviation for “fear of missing out” IYKYK – Acronym for “If you know you know”

Other popular terms that were included on the list of 55 words include yeet, bop, Gucci, mood, vibe and bae.

If you aren’t sure what those words mean, feel free to read the full results of the survey, check out Urban Dictionary, or just ask your favorite millennial.