Vintage car egged through the window

MAUMELLE, Ark.- Homeowners in Maumelle are walking on eggshells after several nights of having eggs thrown at their homes and cars.

Several posts are going around social media and gaining a lot of attention so you may have heard about it.

“Its vandalism,” said Webb Sanderson, Recorded the aftermath of a car being egged.

Webb Sanderson is the man who took a video of a vintage car that was egged through the window.

In the video, you can hear Sanderson say, “nice car out here in the middle of the Walmart parking lot and some idiot decided to throw an egg and it’s all inside this man’s antique model T.”

I caught up with Sanderson on the phone and he said this ‘egging thing’ has gone too far.

“It angers me a little bit because its somebody’s property and egg does damage to paint,” said Sanderson.

This Model T car wasn’t the only victim in the Maumelle area.

Nearly a dozen other people said their homes and cars were also targets.

Not only hit by eggs but cheese and toilet paper too.

“I suspect its just teenagers out raising hell which we all did but raise hell without tearing up other peoples property,” said Sanderson,

Sanderson said he hopes these bad eggs will face the consequences.

“Plain and simple its vandalism and there’s no place for it. Those people will get caught, there are too many cameras and there are too many people watching for them,” said Sanderson,