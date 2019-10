LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) -- The giving season is right around the corner, and in preparation for the holidays, October 21 through October 25 is recognized as Charity Fraud Awareness Week. Unfortunately, con artists are constantly inventing new ways or recycling old scams to trick unsuspecting, generous Arkansans into giving their hard earned money to fake charities. Every Arkansan should be armed with tips to protect himself from scammers and know that his donations are going to organizations truly making a difference.

“Con artists and criminals will take advantage of every opportunity to use Arkansans’ generosity to funnel money into their sham charities,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I urge all Arkansans to be cautious and ask questions of those soliciting donations to ensure donations go to those in need.”