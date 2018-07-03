Summer Plant Program Helps Youths Grow Their Skills Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - ACCESS is a non-profit organization that is hoping to create better futures for folks with developmental disabilities.

One way this organization helps, not only it's students, but also the community, is with a Summer Plant Sale.

The garden is open three days a week, giving students the chance to learn real world work skills.

"I help out with the community to make myself a better person," says Gatlin Vogelgesang, one of the workers in the garden.

"Use on the job training to teach skills and employ young people to give them a meaningful life and a purpose," adds Tammy Simmons, ACCESS Executive Director.

"I help customers pick out plants and then help them get the plants out to their car once they are paid for," says Gatlin about his busy days at the garden.

In addition to the garden, ACCESS also has a greenhouse that grows herbs and produce for local restaurants, all giving these students a chance to grow themselves.

"Well I'm happy knowing this is helping me," Gatlin continues.

"When I see these young people working in our school garden area, I see independence," says Simmons. "What can be more innovative than using a real business, a horticultural business to teach transferable job skills and employ young people."

Click here for more on ACCESS.