LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Next month, a non-profit called Gloves Not Guns will transform downtown Pine Bluff into a boxing ring in an effort to help kids.

The goal is to create a positive environment for kids as the group works to reduce violence in the area.

Gloves Not Guns Founder Albert Brewer will join Ashlei King in this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series to talk about his program and solutions to violence.

For more on the Gloves Not Guns program, head to their Facebook page.