Victory Over Violence: AR MLK Commission brings youth summit, resources to community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As students settle into the new school year, the Arkansas MLK Commission is hosting a youth summit.

A representative from the MLK Commission will join Ashlei King in this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series.

They’ll talk about what the summit has to offer and the importance of bringing resources, like mentorship programs, workshops, and financial literacy seminars, to the community.

For more information on the Nonviolence Youth Summit Back to School Summerfest event, head to ARKingDream.org.