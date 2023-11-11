Across the seas or here at home, Arkansas veterans have served with honor.

In honor of Veterans Day, KARK 4 News shared their names, shared their struggles and shared their voices during our annual Veterans Voices special.

Included in this year’s edition is the story of a Marine born in Arkansas whose service was honored more than 50 years after his sacrifice. We also met a group of veterans stepping up to fight the scourge of suicide among those who served.

We also went along to see how one vet took the benefit she saw from a four-legged companion and turned it into a way to help those struggling with PTSD.

Sen. John Boozman also talked about his personal mission to serve veterans in Arkansas and on Capitol Hill.

We also shared the story of a 98-year-old Arkansas veteran who overcame early hardships and the loss of a brother to war only to take up the call to service himself in three different conflicts.

You can watch our entire Veterans Voices special in the video player at the top of this page.