LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sen. John Boozman spoke on his work on Capitol Hill helping those who have served their country.

Boozman is a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee and the Appropriations Committee, which controls the VA’s budget.

The senator explained that the work being done to help veterans is bipartisan.

“We don’t care if a veteran is a Democrat or a Republican or whatever, we just need to take care of them,” Boozman said.

When asked why his work for veterans was so important to him, Boozman explained that he’s part of a military family and his father served in the Air Force for 23 years.

Boozman also expounded on the passage of the PACT Act and how he and other members of Congress are continuing that work.

Sen. Boozman then explained the work being done to improve services for female veterans.

He also discussed how issues like veteran suicide and homelessness are being tackled.