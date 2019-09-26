Veteran’s donation jar stolen from Morrilton gas station

MORRILTON, Ark. — Veterans across Central Arkansas are upset after a man walked into a Morrilton gas station and stole a donation jar.

The jar had money in it meant for disabled veterans.

Police say that the money that was being saved was to help build wheelchair ramps. They hope that through the power of social media justice will be served,

The Facebook post put up by the Morrilton Police has been shared more than 400 times.

Video surveillance obtained by the police department shows the thief walking in, and then distracting the clerk, and snatching the jar.

“I don’t know what I would do to them if they were standing in front of me that had they nerve to steal it would not set well with me.” said veteran Harold Belote.

Now police are asking for your help.

If you know the man in the video you are asked to contact the Morrilton Police Department.