Veteran James Garrison has been laid to rest

Vilonia, AR., –Friends and neighbors gathered today at a Vilonia church to pay their respects to a man who had spent his life serving his country and community.

James Hughes Garrison was a veteran of the Vietnam war.

There, he served as a supply handler.



He grew up in Searcy, Arkansas, but when he passed, he had no surviving family.

The community put out the call, and dozens showed up in support, including the patriot guard riders, who commissioned a plaque honoring James.

That will now be on display along with the burial flag at the Vilonia military history museum.