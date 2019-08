Paws on the Runway 2018: Vanity Fur is coming up Thursday May, 10th, at Next Level Events at 1400 W Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72201

The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit CARE for the Animals in Little Rock, and you can check out the most adoptable pets in the state! Find your Spring look and new best friend.

Paws on the Runway tickets available HERE.

CARE for the Animals