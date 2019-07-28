Vandals cause power outage in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – First Electric Cooperative’s substation at Crows was vandalized this morning causing an extended power outage for more than 1,800 members in the Paron and Crows area of Saline County.

Vandals were attempting to steal copper from the substation and caused extensive damage to equipment. Crews are working to safely and quickly replace the damaged equipment. Estimated time of restoration is 8 p.m. today. For more information, please refer to the outage viewer at http://outage.fecc.coop

