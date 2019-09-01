Vandal uses electric scooter to damage parked car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man spent Saturday spinning his wheels trying to track down a vandal who used an electric scooter to damage his car.

Anthony Ward parked his SUV along Rock Street, then went to work at a nearby hotel. When he came back a couple hours later, Ward says he found a Lime electric scooter on the hood of his car and the windshield smashed.

“Who done this and why did they do it?,” Ward questioned.

The 21-year-old valet parking cars at the hotel, now he’s stuck trying to find himself a ride to and from work until he can afford to pay for repairs.

“It took a big chunk out of my day just trying to get that taken care,” he added.

Little Rock Police are trying to use the Lime Scooter phone app to track down the last rider. Officers say the problem is when the scooters are parked, they’re not locked in one place so someone else could have picked it up.

“I will not be pressing charges if you do come forward,” Ward added.

For Ward, it’s not just about paying for repairs, what he really wants is free.

“Even if you didn’t mean it, if you did mean it, I don’t care. I just want an apology,” Ward said.

Police are checking surveillance video from nearby buildings. None show the front of the car but security officers have been able to narrow down when this happened to Saturday morning between six and eight.