Van Buren county man’s death ruled suicide following officer-involved shooting; family disagrees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man who died following an officer-involved shooting in Van Buren county last month likely died as a result of suicide, according to findings detailed by the prosecuting attorney.

The man’s family disagrees with that investigation. Officers were called out to the home of James and Amy Beck after Amy reported the couple had been fighting.

“It was supposed to be a phone call to have him just leave, and it turned into probably the worst nightmare that I still have every day,” Amy says.

Amy said her 41-year-old husband was in the home when deputies got there and wouldn’t come out.

Shortly after deputies got there, commands to James went unanswered.

Shots were fired, and James died.

Investigators believe the deadly shot came from James himself who was found with a gun nearby.

Late Thursday prosecutor Carol Crews sent us a copy of her letter to the sheriff indicating no criminal charges would be filed in the case. It states deputies heard a gunshot from the bedroom, prompting them to begin shooting.

Bullets and fragments were found in the bedroom, all from one deputy’s gun. No bullets or fragments were conclusively linked to the gun found near James.

One fragment was inconclusive.

A head wound led the medical examiner’s office to believe a gun was touching James when it was fired, according to the letter.

“I feel like it’s a bunch of bull crap, honestly,” Amy says. Amy says James was mentally unstable and deserved a better approach from officers.

“They never once tried to negotiate James ‘Hey man we know you’re going through some things, ya know, let’s talk about this, let’s do this,'” Amy says.

“They never once did that.”

Now, a tragic situation continues with tension and grief.

“The kids miss him,” Amy says.

Amy and her family plan to purse further legal action regarding this case.