VA holding resources fair, town hall in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is holding a Veteran Resources Fair and Town Hall Thursday, December 12, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, room 7E 101.

The Resources Fair and Town Hall will provide Veterans the opportunity to register for VA services, check their eligibility, learn about primary care and specialty care options, mental health programs, whole health, therapy services, access to care, community care, education benefits, VA loans and many other services.

CAVHS leadership will continue the organization’s conversation about VA health care, system operations, quality and timeliness with an open forum, giving Veterans, family members and other stakeholders an opportunity to hear updates, ask questions, express concerns and share ideas.

“It is important that all Veterans in central Arkansas are aware of this opportunity to learn, ask and receive information about the VA benefits they have earned,” said Dr. Margie Scott, Medical Center director. “We are always looking to improve by understanding Veteran needs and provide the very best care.”

All Veterans, National Guard members and Reservists with DD214s are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the benefits they have earned.