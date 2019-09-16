Upgrade to address jail safety and overcrowding in the works in Faulkner County

Conway,Ark.- The Faulkner County Sheriff’s office has invested money in safety upgrades for its inmate housing facilities.

Currently FCSO has two faculties. One is one German Lane and the other is on Locust. The department discovered a number of issues that needed to be addressed. That includes a new camera system, better locks, and new boilers.

“The people who work here and the detainees that are here to make sure everyone is safe we have a working facility,” explain Deputy Erinn Stone.

Recently the Quorum Court awarded the department $300,000 dollars to fix these issues. Many are already in the process of being resolved.

“We are working on a quote for new cameras for the safety of officers and the detainees that are in the unit,” said Stone.

On top of that FCSO is working towards a solution for overcrowding. Deputy Stone said daily they are 25-30 percent over compacity. The sheriff has approached the court about a temporary housing unit.

“We have to be able to for public safety to keep everybody locked up that needs to be,” said Justice of the Peace Kris Kendrick when discussing the proposal.

Kendrick said most are on board with the project.

“We are starting to try to find that money in our current budget so that we can begin work on that option hopefully if it all works out.”

The hope to find money in the budget before the end of the year. The facility proposed requires a deposit of about 1 million dollars. It will be a 50 bed facility.