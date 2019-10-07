Updated National Register Listings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) announces the addition of 10 new National Register of Historic Places sites. The register, administered by the National Park Service, is the country’s official list of historically significant sites worthy of preservation. Eligible listings include historic districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects that are significant in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture.

“We are pleased to bring another collection of quality properties to the National Register of Historic Places,” said Stacy Hurst, who serves as the state historic preservation officer as well as the cabinet secretary for Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Arkansas’s transportation history is compelling, so I’m especially pleased with the listings of the Point Remove Creek Bridge and the Petit Jean River Bridge, as well as the Magnolia Service Station. I encourage everyone to take a road trip and explore our amazing state. A great place to start is by searching the National Register listings on our website for locations near you.” National Register listings can be found by county here.

Properties added to the National Register of Historic Places include:

Community Mausoleum, Elmwood Cemetery

1148 W. Church St.

Conway County, Morrilton

Elmwood Cemetery Historic Section

W. of AR 113 and W. Church St. intersection

Conway County, Morrilton

Point Remove Creek Bridge

Old Arkansas Highway 113 over Point Remove Creek

Conway County, Morrilton

Army & Navy Memorial Lodge

570 Jobs Corps Rd.

Garland County, Royal

Bransford, J. M., House

506 S. Center St.

Lonoke County, Lonoke

Faubus, Orval E., House

640 Governors Rd.

Madison County, Huntsville

Grey, William H., Gravesite

108 Wire St.

Phillips County, Helena-West Helena

Magnolia Service Station

3023 W. 7th St.

Pulaski County, Little Rock

Waldron School Historic District

403 and 429 W. 5th St.

Scott County, Waldron

Tweedy-Puntch House

1411 W. Emma Ave.

Washington County, Springdale

“The Faubus House in Huntsville was a particularly enjoyable listing to share as it was designed by E. Fay Jones, a protégée of Frank Lloyd Wright,” explains Director of the AHPP Scott Kaufman. “Jones is highly regarded as the preeminent architect in Arkansas, designing the famed Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs as well as many other buildings including homes, businesses, pavilions and more. His name lives on at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas.”

Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP), the division of Arkansas Heritage responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving the state’s cultural resources. Other divisions are the Arkansas Arts Council, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.