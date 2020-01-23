Update: Two arrested at Westside School with gun, to be charged with conspiracy to commit murder

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Two students face criminal charges Thursday after Westside High School was locked down due to students exchanging a gun in a restroom.

According to Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, the information obtained through the course of the investigation led to the sheriff’s department seeking charges against the pair for conspiracy to commit capital murder and possession of a firearm on school property.

Officials have not named the students in connection with the incident. However, Boyd said he will seek to charge the pair as adults.

School officials locked down Westside High School Thursday morning after a student gave another a .22 revolver in a restroom.

A third student reported the trade-off to Ryan Tolbert, head of the school’s security, according to a social media post.

After learning of the exchange, the school resource officers immediately went to each students’ classroom, took them into custody, and secured the weapon.

Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the school “immediately went into lock-down in response to this threat.”

School administrators stress no one was injured, and all students and faculty are safe.

Following the incident, the school resumed its normal schedule.

Gauntt stated: “Please know that the safety of our students and staff are paramount to all we do here at Westside.”