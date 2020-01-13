Update: Three arrested in North Little Rock homicide investigation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There is new information in yesterday’s homicide investigation in North Little Rock.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old William Wade.

Shamirra Nechelle Hudspeth is charged with second degree murder in the case.

17-year-old Wilson Antonio Morris is also charged as an adult with second degree murder.

A second juvenile is also being held in connection to the case.

In the arrest report a witness says the victim had gone to an apartment on Velvet Ridge to get a wallet from his girlfriend.

The witness then saw the victim being beaten by three people outside of the apartments.

The man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

