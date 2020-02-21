UPDATE: TBI: Individuals in gray 2007 BMW may have information regarding missing 15-month-old

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released information on a vehicle belonging to individuals that may have information on the whereabouts of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

According to TBI, the vehicle is a gray 2007 BMW with a Tennessee license plate with the tag 3M9-6W9.

MORE: This is a stock photo of the type of BMW the individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell are driving. The vehicle has front end damage.



If you see the vehicle or the child, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/2HvlozuCxk — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

TBI included a stock photo of the type of car they are searching for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Thursday afternoon News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel saw baby Evelyn’s mother, Maggie Boswell, leaving the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Department after we received a tip that she was there. She and the woman she was with both said they couldn’t talk when asked for an interview.

UPDATE: Investigators have continued to search through Wednesday night for a missing 15-month-old girl from Sullivan County.

According to Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, there have not been any major developments in the search for Evelyn Mae Boswell as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Captain Seabolt said the sheriff’s office had begun investigating Evelyn’s case on Tuesday after the Department of Children’s Services alerted them to a missing child.

Originally, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was told Evelyn was last seen in late November to early December, but later interviews revealed she was actually last seen around December 26.

UPDATE: The search for Evelyn Boswell continues. We have another photo to pass along.



Investigators continue to follow-up on leads as they come in.



Please continue to share and help us get the word out.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/bdBJ1YKz8k — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

Captain Seabolt said that when the sheriff’s office first began investigating the case, the criteria was not met for an AMBER Alert. However, after conferring with the TBI, the criteria was met and an AMBER Alert was issued.

TBI told News Channel 11 that in order for an AMBER Alert to be issued, the following criteria must be met:

The child must be 17 years of age or younger, and; There is accurate information on a description of the child, suspect, or vehicle; and one or both of the following factors exist: There is a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred. There is a reasonable belief by law enforcement that the child is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earnhardt says in this particular case, investigators have information that leads them to believe that Evelyn is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, which prompted the AMBER Alert.

Seabolt told News Channel 11 that investigators have worked all through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning following up on tips.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information or tips about Evelyn’s location to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month old Evelyn Mae Boswell who is missing from Sullivan County.

TBI says she was last seen on December 26, 2019, but was not reported missing until February 18.

Boswell was wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow when she was last seen. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(App users: Click here to view photo gallery)

Previous Story:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 16-month-old that hasn’t been seen by “certain family members” in the past two months.

According to a release from SCSO officials, Evelyn Boswell was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.

Authorities said there is an active investigation in this search and that, “The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana.”

It was also outlined in the release that an AMBER Alert has not yet been issued for Evelyn.

SCSO officials said, “Criteria for issuing an AMBER Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued.”

Authorities in Sullivan County are being assisted by both the TBI and FBI in this case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Evelyn’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (423) 279-7330.