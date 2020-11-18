UPDATE: Suspects in custody after Bentonville PD, SWAT team members respond to standoff in Bentonville

UPDATE: Bentonville police and SWAT have taken Waymon May and Brenda Mars into custody after nearly a six-hour standoff at Econo Lodge at I-49 and SE Walton Blvd Tuesday evening.





BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Bentonville police officers and at least 12 SWAT team members are responding to a barricaded suspect at the Econo Lodge at I-49 and SE Walton Blvd.

According to a witness, there is a large police presence around the hotel.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

According to the Bentonville Police Department press release, the incident began with a call to the Police Department just before 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 17th.

Someone from the location reported that two guests had missed check out and had not paid for an additional nights stay then refused to leave, causing a disturbance.

After arriving on scene, officers found that the room was occupied by at least one male and one female and that the male may have other warrants out for his arrest, including parole violations.

During the course of this event, the male has also made threats against officers and may be in possession of a firearm.

Members of the Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team have been in communication with the male and additional arrest warrants have been obtained by the Bentonville Police Department for offense related to trespassing, firearms possession and terroristic threatening.

This situation is ongoing and officers are working to ensure the safety of other guests and members of the community while the incident is being resolved.

