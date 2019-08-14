Update: Second suspect in Pottsville Police pursuit, fake money and stolen cars arrested

POTTSVILLE, Ark.- A suspect wanted in connection to trying to pass fake money, run from police in a stolen car and stole another vehicle has been arrested, Pottsville Police say.

CAPTURED! Jesse Copeland has been arrested and is in custody! When you try and pass fake money, run from the police in… Posted by Pottsville Arkansas Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Pottsville Police posted about Jesse Copeland’s arrest on their Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying in part:

“Jesse Copeland has been arrested and is in custody! When you try and pass fake money, run from the police in a stolen car, steal another vehicle, probably the best place to park the stolen vehicle is not in front of your house.” Pottsville Police

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested Copeland at his home, Pottsville Police say.

Copeland is accused of trying to use counterfeit money in Pottsville, leading Pottsville Police on a chase and crashed a stolen car, and stealing another vehicle from the Morrilton area.

Copeland is currently being held in the Conway County Jail.