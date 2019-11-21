UPDATE: Second child dies from Fort Smith house fire

UPDATE: According to Fort Smith Police, another child has died from an early morning fire on Tuesday.

Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith police said a five-year-boy died Thursday morning from his injuries.

Two children and the mother remain hospitalized. A current update on their condition has not been provided.

Initial investigation points towards a wall-mounted gas heater as the cause of the fire, according to the Fort Smith Fire Marshal. The investigation will continue to determine a cause.

Original Story Below

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — One child has died and four others are injured after an early morning fire in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith police responded to assist the Fort Smith Fire Department in a structure fire call at the 800 block of N. 35th St around 3:15 a.m.

Shortly after arrival, four juveniles (three females, one male, ages 3-10) and one adult female were located inside of a home.

A three-year-old female has died from the results of her injuries. The remaining three children were life-flighted to a hospital outside the area to receive continued treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old mother is in ICU at a local hospital in critical condition. Family members have been notified.

A cause has yet to be determined pending returns from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Stay with KNWA for additional updates.