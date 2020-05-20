UPDATE: PUA website fixed, direct deposits hope to begin Friday

UPDATE: In an interview, Governor Asa Hutchinson says the PUA website is fixed.

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston says direct deposits will begin to go out Friday.

Original Story

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI is now investigating the possible data breach of Arkansas’ Pandemic Unemployment website.

The breach was announced by the state on Saturday morning.

While the investigation continues, the state shut down the site to make sure it is safe and secure for users.

“The data was exploited and so that raises serious concerns. That is the reason the site had to be shut down,” Hutchinson said.

No date has been set for when the PUA website will go back online.