Update: Not guilty plea for LR apartment complex manager accused of not providing gas service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local apartment complex manager has pleaded not guilty to failure to properly maintain utilities.

Andrew Swinkoski, who runs the Big Country Chateau Apartments, appeared in Little Rock Environmental Court for a hearing on Monday afternoon.

Renters at the complex located along Colonel Glenn Rd. have been living without gas since September 16.

Swinkoski’s next court hearing is October 28.

He says crews are working on the gas line and he hopes to have service back on by the end of the week.

People who live at the complex tell our reporter Re’Chelle Turner they don’t believe it. She’s been reporting on the situation over the past three weeks.

I spoke to the manager, Andrew Swinkoski after the court hearing. Take a listen to what he said in regards to the gas at Big Country Chateau Apartments. pic.twitter.com/IV9DVBlcV2 — Re'Chelle Turner (@ReChelle_Turner) October 14, 2019