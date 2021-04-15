UPDATE: New warrant issued to suspect in Little Rock outlet mall homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police have upgraded the warrant against the teen who surrendered on Wednesday to federal authorities in connection with the Saturday night shooting at a Carnival near the Outlets of Little Rock

According to investigators, 16-year-old Keaton McGee was originally served with an escape warrant and was later served an arrest warrant for capital murder while in custody at the Pulaski County Jail.

Arrest Update pic.twitter.com/Mb4ZR1MWJU — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 15, 2021

McGee was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after U.S. Marshals conducted a 3-day search in a joint effort with the FBI, Little Rock and Bryant Police Departments, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

McGee escaped shortly after he was arrested on Saturday while being transported for medical treatment.

The victim of that Saturday evening shooting has been identified as 22-year-old Deante Smith of Forrest City.

McGee was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a shooting at Otter Creek that injured a 17-year-old girl in early March. He was able to bond out soon after his arrest.

This is a developing story which will be updated as details emerge.