Update: Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office rules Jan. 2019 homicide justified

Update (Monday, April 27, 2020)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office ruled Monday that a homicide that happened in Little Rock on January 7, 2019, was justified.

According to Little Rock Police, Donald Blackburn attacked a property manager before Blackburn was shot and killed by the property manager.

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New information released by police on a Monday night homicide reveals the victim had attacked a property manager before being shot and killed by him.

The Little Rock Police Department says its detectives determined that Donald Blackburn, 59, had attacked the 65-year-old man with a “club style weapon” before the deadly shots were fired. The older man was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Stagecoach Rd. on the city’s southwest side.

The LRPD says the victim’s brother called 911 and reported a fight had happened before the victim was shot.

Blackburn’s body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Police say based on statements gathered during the preliminary investigation the property manager has not been charged and the case is being sent to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a home Monday night.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 8 p.m. to a home located on the 5800 block of Stagecoach Rd. near the intersection with Shackleford Road.

Police say one person of interest is in custody and is being treated at a hospital for head lacerations.

Police are still investigating the relationship between the victim and the person of interest, and what led up to the shooting.

One witness was taken to the 12th Street Substation to be interviewed..