UPDATE: Multiple cars hit after shots fired in Downtown LR

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday night, officers with the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) responded to multiple shots fired in Downtown Little Rock.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found several shell casings in the intersection of Sixth and Rock Street. While looking around the area officers found an unknown black male and an unknown black female walking away from the area north on Rock Street.

Officers then tried to communicate with the unknown subjects, but they took off running west towards Capitol and Cumberland street.

Officers spoke to multiple witness. One witness who was at 315 East Sixth Street said that he heard several gunshots and saw three black males running north across Sixth Street from the west side of the building. Officers saw bullet strikes to the east side of the building and a fragment of a shell casing in the parking lot.

Officers located multiple vehicles that were parked on Sixth Street in front of 410 East Sixth Street that had been struck by gunfire.

Officers were only able to contact a couple of the owners.

An off-duty police officer said that he saw two dark colored vehicles shooting at one another while traveling east on Sixth Street.

Another witness said that she heard several individuals yelling in the alley behind this location and heard one of the individuals say “F*** you bloods” before shots were fired.

This investigation is on-going at this time.

If you have any information regarding this, contact police.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire in Downtown Little Rock.

Police say there were multiple “shots fired” calls in the area of 6th & Rock and 7th & Rock. It’s in a popular area near bars, restaurants, the bus station, and apartment complexes.

Police are on the scene. Detectives believe there was an exchange of gunfire.

There has been a report of at least one car hit by gunfire.

Right now, there is no one injured. This is an on-going investigation. We will keep you updated as we learn more from the police.

