UPDATE: LRPD arrest man connected to 2019 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened in February of 2019.

Raymond Grayson Jr. was shot and killed inside his home on Fairways Drive. Investigators say three men broke in, demanded cash, and killed the army veteran in front of his mother and 4-year-old son.

Today, detectives have arrested Keagan Latham. On March 31, 2020, police developed Latham as a suspect.

Latham was found in Memphis, TN. Latham was served with a Capital Murder warrant for the death of Raymond Grayson Jr.

Detectives have made an arrest for a homicide occurring in Feb. 2019. During the investigation, Keagan Latham was developed as a suspect. On 3/31/2020, Mr. Latham was located in Memphis, TN. Today, he was served with a Capital Murder warrant for the death of Raymond Grayson Jr. pic.twitter.com/3jLy5FEpH3 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 22, 2020