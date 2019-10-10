UPDATE: LR City Director detained and cited sits down with Police Chief

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A day after a Little Rock City Director says officers detained him, he sat down with the Chief of Police.

City Director Ken Richardson says he met one-on-one with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and reviewed the dashboard camera audio from the patrol car.

Richardson says the Chief apologized.

Here’s what happened leading up to the meeting.

On Wednesday evening, a stop at a gas station ended with Richardson in handcuffs with a citation for obstructing governmental operations.

Ward 2 Director Richardson says while getting gas, he noticed a man and an officer in an alley of a nearby strip mall.

Richardson says he was just watching the officer interaction when the officer said he couldn’t interfere with the interrogation.

After threatening to call the Police Chief, Richardson was detained for about 30 minutes.

“If there is going to be disciplinary action, it needs to be severe enough so that officer and other officers will recognize and realize that type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Ken Richardson.

Richardson claims the officer told him he could not take pictures or record the interaction.

“I thought they had body cameras on them but they don’t they have dash cams, this happened behind the police car but they do have audio,” said Richardson.

After listening to the audio from the officer’s mic, Richardson says Chief Humphrey told him the officers were in the wrong.

“He apologized and said he was going to do an investigation through internal affairs and take the appropriate action, but he did apologize for the action of his officers,” said Richardson, City Director Ward 2.

According to the police report, the man who was stopped by police was a robbery suspect. He was arrested.

Richardson says he just wanted to see an interaction with community members and officers because he hears a lot of negative feedback from constituents.

“There’s parts of our city where the police have a protect and serve mindset and there are parts of the city where they have a patrol and control mindset. Well that mindset determines how they interact with the people in those communities,” said Richardson.

The Little Rock Police Department declined an interview, saying there was an open internal investigation.