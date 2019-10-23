Update: 3 tornadoes struck Arkansas Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monday’s tornado count in Arkansas has risen to three.

Late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Tulsa confirmed there had been two twisters in the Siloam Springs area of Benton County (Northwest Arkansas) just after midnight Monday.

The tornado touched down in Northeast Arkansas at Tyronza in Poinsett County.

Full details:

Tornado 1

EF-1 (90-100 mph winds)

Path Length: 9.1 miles

Path Width: 900 yards

Touched down at 12:01 a.m. in Adair County, OK and lifted at 12:09 a.m near Siloam Springs in Benton County, AR

Tornado 2

EF-1 (100-110 mph winds)

Path Length: 31.4 miles = long track, weak tornado.

Path Width: 1.5 miles

Touched down at 12:08 a.m. in Siloam Springs, AR and lifted at 12:38 a.m. near Alcova (both in Benton County, AR

Tornado 3

EF-1 in Tyronza, AR (Poinsett County)

Confirmed by the NWS in Memphis