Unknown vehicle hits patrol car and flees

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A Garland County deputies patrol car was hit this afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

The car was struck from behind and pushed into a stopped car in front of the deputy while stopped at the light on Malvern Avenue close to Catherine Heights Rd.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before the deputy was able to identify it.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3660 or the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-9687.