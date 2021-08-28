Unidentified body found on U.S. 65

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police special agents are investigating the discovery of a person’s body found alongside U.S. 65 near the Arkansas and Louisiana border earlier today.

Agents were unable to determine if the remains were those of a man or woman. The body was in an extended state of decomposition and is being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for purposes of identification and to determine the manner and cause of death.

Agents have begun contacting state and local law enforcement agencies in the area to inquire about missing person reports.  The investigation is ongoing.

