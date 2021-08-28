Unidentified body found in Lake Hamilton

GARLAND, COUNTY, Ark. — A body was found in Lake Hamilton in Garland County on Saturday morning.



At approximately 10:49 a.m. Saturday morning the Garland County Communication Center received a call in reference to a possible body located on Lake Hamilton in the area adjacent to 448 Lake Hamilton Drive.

Garland County Deputies as well as Garland County Marine Patrol and Lake Hamilton Fire Department’ marine division responded to the area and located an unidentified white male unresponsive in the water.

The body was transported to the Fish Hatchery boat ramp where it was turned over to the Garland County coroner.



The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is active.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office 501-622-3660