UCA hosting inaugural ‘Big Bear Classic’ bike ride

CONWAY, Ark. (Press Release) — The University of Central Arkansas will hold its inaugural Big Bear Classic bike ride starting at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, as a part of Homecoming 2019 festivities. The ride begins at UCA’s Donaghey Hall, at the intersection of Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue.

The Big Bear Classic is a family-friendly bike ride with three routes available to cyclists of all skill levels. A celebratory party at the end of the ride will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twisted Taco inside Donaghey Hall. Riders can then enjoy Homecoming 2019 events such as the Bruce Street tailgate, Bear Bash or coronation parade.

Registration for UCA students is $25. Early bird registration is $35 and ends Sept. 30. Regular registration is $45. The registration fee includes a Big Bear Classic T-shirt and admission to the celebratory party with lunch at Twisted Taco. T-shirts are limited to the first 200 registrants.

All registration fees for the event will benefit student scholarships through the UCA Foundation.

After riders meet at Donaghey Hall, they can choose from three routes:

Presenting sponsors for the event are Conway Regional Health System and First Security Bank. Route sponsors are Nabholz Construction, the Rogers Group Inc., Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and the UCA Bookstore. The Big Bear Classic organizing committee includes UCA alumni, faculty and staff, as well as community members, city and county leaders and public safety personnel.

“On behalf of the organizing committee for the inaugural Big Bear Classic bike event, we hope riders of all ages and skill levels will participate,” said Tom Courtway, chair of the Big Bear Classic organizing committee. “Our goal is to have an enjoyable event as part of UCA’s Homecoming Weekend and very importantly, raise funds for the general scholarship fund of the UCA Foundation. We have longer rides planned, as well as a family ride, so regardless of your cycling skills, please join us on Saturday morning, October 26th, to have fun, support the Bears and raise funds for our students, and, if you don’t ride, we can always use some more volunteers.”

Visit Big Bear Classic to register for the ride or to volunteer.