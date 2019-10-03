UCA celebrates 2019 Homecoming

CONWAY, Ark. (News Release) — The University of Central Arkansas will celebrate Homecoming 2019 Oct. 21-26. This year’s homecoming theme is the ’90s.

UCA Homecoming 2019 is presented by Conway Regional Health System.

This year, two alumni will be honored with the Alumni Service Award and Young Alumni Award during the Alumni and Friends Party presented by Cousins Office Furniture on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Events Center. Brandy Pate ’98 will be honored as the Alumni Service Award recipient and Spencer Gordy ’07 will be honored as the Young Alumni Award recipient.

Other notable events include the Bear Bash, Greek Step Show, parade, coronation and the inaugural Big Bear Classic cycling event. The week culminates with a football game between the Central Arkansas Bears and Sam Houston State.

To RSVP or purchase tickets and to see a complete schedule of events, visit uca.edu/alumni/homecoming/.