UAMS to offer free 4-week stop smoking support group starting Jan. 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — A free four-week program sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is ready to help smokers kick the habit.

The small-group Stop Smoking Support Group will be offered from noon-1 p.m. for four Wednesdays starting Jan. 15 in the Strauss McCaskill Classroom on the 10th floor of the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

Advance registration is required by contacting certified tobacco treatment specialist Pat Franklin, A.P.R.N., at (501) 944-5934 or plfranklin@uams.edu.

Participants receive one-on-one support, hear first-hand stories from former smokers, and get information on nicotine replacement therapies, healthy eating habits and stress management.