LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Institute for Digital Health and Innovations TBI team will be hosting a ‘Traumatic Brain Injury Resource Workshop’ on Feb. 17 that will connect anyone affected by a TBI with helpful resources and support.

The virtual event is free and will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m.

Workshop attendees will learn more about free resources, digital health clinics, a free 24/7 TBI nurse triage call center, virtual TBI support groups and more.

To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit eventbright.com.