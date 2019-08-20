UAMS holds special recycle day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – UAMS held a special recycle day on August 19 for their employees.

The staff, students and the community were able to bring all kinds of different items including electronics, small appliances and glass.

They also had a secure document shred truck on the site. This is part of the hospital’s effort to give people more environmentally friendly options for disposing items they no longer need.

“It does get thrown away if there’s not an opportunity to recycle and at UAMS we’re trying to increase the sustainability presence and offer outreach to the community,” says Robert Airo the Assistant Director or Engineering and Ops at UAMS.

UAMS hopes to make it a quarterly event and the next one will be sometime in November but for right now they haven’t finalized a date.