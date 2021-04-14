Less than 24 hours ago, the FDA and CDC recommended the distribution of the Johnson and Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine be put on hold.
UAMS is one of the many organizations that had to pull it’s supply for the time being.
Dr. Robert Hopkins spoke with the KARK 4 Today team about the issues surrounding the one dose covid shot.
UAMS doctor weighs in on pausing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot
