UAMS doctor weighs in on pausing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now/WKRN) – Hearing loss affects around 48 million people in the United States. It can occur at birth or develop at any age.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN News 2’s Meaghan Thomas has dealt with hearing loss her whole life, relying on the use of hearing aids. Earlier this month, Thomas decided to share her story in a post on her Facebook page. “I just decided…this is a part of me, I want to embrace it because it makes me special,” Thomas told NewsNation.