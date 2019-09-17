UAMS Doctor uses social media to help suffering people around the globe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One local doctor is using social media to help people suffering from rare diseases.

Doctor Jearad Gardner specializes in skin diseases and says his research was once seen as unconventional because of his use of social media to gather information about rare diseases.

Now with more than 20,000 followers on twitter and over 30,000 on instagram he is seen as a pioneer by his colleague.

“We can accomplish so much more than we ever could have and it could help more people. People who are undeserved. People who would never have access otherwise. It can help people regardless of geopolitical boundaries or race or religion or finance. Social media levels the playing field.”

Doctor Gardner also has a youtube channel with more than 10,000 subscribers.

Most of his videos are geared towards his colleagues but has people messaging him from other countries thanking him for his post.