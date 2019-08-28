UAMS bringing millions for HIV and AIDS research

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local hospital is bringing in millions to put towards HIV and AIDS education and prevention.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a little more than 6,000 people living in Arkansas have HIV or AIDS.

Recently UAMS was awarded 2.5 million dollars to go towards education and research this month.

That money is being put towards what is called Project Heal. It will target addicts, who show that they are more susceptible to contracting the deadly disease.

“With this particular grant Project Heal, we will be able to provide the education and awareness we will be able to provide the testing and some of the other services that in most treatment facilities wouldn’t be there,” says Debra Bell from Better Community Development.