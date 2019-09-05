UALR kicks off new year with picnic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the annual barbecue at Bailey. Each year it’s put on by the Alumni Association for students, facility, and staff.

They served Whole Hog and had treats by a community bakery.

The Alumni Association says that this event introduces students and staff to what the group has to offer and welcomes everyone back to campus.

“It’s a great opportunity for facility, staff, students to mingle and fellowship and just take a break. Just celebrate a successful start to the academic year,” Kristi Smith the Interim Director of UA-Little Rock Alumni Association.

This is the 13th year for the event.

